UK Budget Missed Out on $51Bln in Lost Revenue Last Fiscal Year - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The UK tax authority failed to collect 42 billion Pounds ($51 billion) in taxes in fiscal year 2021-2022 due to staff shortages and fraud inaction, a report released Wednesday by the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee found.

HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) collected a record 731.1 billion pounds in taxes and duties last fiscal year, the committee said. Yet the proportion of what was estimated to have been owed remained at 5%.

"The eye-watering �42 billion now owed to HMRC in unpaid taxes would have filled a lot of this year's infamous public spending black hole," committee chairwoman Meg Hillier said.

"But the public purse will continue missing out on billions of desperately needed revenues as HMRC will only employ more staff to tackle compliance over the next few years � that's not fast enough to dent the tax gap at a time of huge public sector spending pressures," she added.

The report suggested that HMRC "lacks ambition" to deal with tax fraud and error. It estimated that for every pound that the agency spent on compliance enforcement it recovered 18 pounds in extra tax revenue.