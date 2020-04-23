UK business activity collapses on virus impact: data

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Britain's business activity collapsed this month to an historic low as the coronavirus lockdown ravaged the economy, survey data showed Thursday.

The manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) for services and manufacturing plunged to just 12.9 in April, compilers IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) said in a statement.

The reading was far below the key 50 level which separates contraction and expansion, and represented the worst reading in the history of the survey. It had stood at 36 in March.

"Widespread business shutdowns at home and abroad in response to the COVID-19 pandemic unsurprisingly resulted in a rapid reduction in UK private sector output during April," Markit/CIPS added in the statement.

"The latest composite PMI signalled by far the fastest decline in business activity since comparable figures were first compiled over two decades ago." Both manufacturing and services sank at a rate which exceeded the downturn experienced during the global financial crisis "by a wide margin".

The news comes one week after Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility fiscal watchdog warned that the coronavirus lockdown could shrink the nation's economy by a massive 13 percent in 2020.

Markit also released separate survey data on Thursday which revealed that the eurozone economy is suffering an "unprecedented" collapse as a result of the global COVID-19 health crisis.