UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Business Activity Collapses On Virus Impact: Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 05:20 PM

UK business activity collapses on virus impact: data

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Britain's business activity collapsed this month to an historic low as the coronavirus lockdown ravaged the economy, survey data showed Thursday.

The manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) for services and manufacturing plunged to just 12.9 in April, compilers IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) said in a statement.

The reading was far below the key 50 level which separates contraction and expansion, and represented the worst reading in the history of the survey. It had stood at 36 in March.

"Widespread business shutdowns at home and abroad in response to the COVID-19 pandemic unsurprisingly resulted in a rapid reduction in UK private sector output during April," Markit/CIPS added in the statement.

"The latest composite PMI signalled by far the fastest decline in business activity since comparable figures were first compiled over two decades ago." Both manufacturing and services sank at a rate which exceeded the downturn experienced during the global financial crisis "by a wide margin".

The news comes one week after Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility fiscal watchdog warned that the coronavirus lockdown could shrink the nation's economy by a massive 13 percent in 2020.

Markit also released separate survey data on Thursday which revealed that the eurozone economy is suffering an "unprecedented" collapse as a result of the global COVID-19 health crisis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UK Business Budget Reading March April 2020 First Prudential Modarba Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation launches If ..

37 minutes ago

ADP announces measures to provide relief to busine ..

52 minutes ago

OIC holds ministerial meeting to scale up joint ef ..

1 hour ago

UN Secretary-General extends his warmest wishes as ..

2 hours ago

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana San ..

3 hours ago

OPPO’s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.