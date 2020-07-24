UrduPoint.com
UK Business Activity Rebounds Into Growth: Data

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 02:20 PM

UK business activity rebounds into growth: data

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Britain's private sector economic activity returned to growth in July on easing lockdown restrictions, having plunged since March on coronavirus fallout, a closed watched survey showed Friday.

The composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) hit a 61-month peak at 57.1 points in July, registering the fastest expansion since June 2015, compilers IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) said in a statement. That compared with a reading of 47.7 in June.

The PMI has now jumped back above the key 50 level to indicate a rebound from contraction into growth.

"July data indicated a marked improvement in business conditions across the UK private sector economy following the easing of lockdown measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease," Markit/CIPS added in the statement.

"The latest survey indicated a return to growth for the service sector and a much faster rise in manufacturing production than seen in June."The composite PMI last stood above 50 in February before the pandemic hit.

