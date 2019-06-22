UrduPoint.com
UK Business Interested In Increasing Presence In Russian Market - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 04:25 PM

UK business is interested in expanding its presence in the Russian market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said expressing hope that there would be relevant reaction from the UK authorities

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) UK business is interested in expanding its presence in the Russian market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said expressing hope that there would be relevant reaction from the UK authorities.

"UK business wants to work and expand its presence in the Russian market. I hope that the political leadership of the country realizes it and will react accordingly," Putin told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The UK Conservative Party has to choose a new leader, who will take over from Theresa May as the head of the party and the UK prime minister. May announced her resignation last month after repeatedly failing to put the withdrawal deal and the political declaration through the UK Parliament.

The Russian-UK trade dialogue at a ministerial level was frozen back in 2014 amid the Ukraine crisis. Further escalation of bilateral tensions happened in March 2018, when London accused Moscow of having been involved in an attempted murder of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK city of Salisbury. Russia has refuted the accusations as unsubstantiated and demanded cooperation in investigation into the incident. London has rejected the offers for cooperation and has since being pushing for tougher sanctions regime on Russia.

