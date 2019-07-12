UrduPoint.com
UK Business Secretary Warns No-Deal Brexit To Kill 'Many Thousands Of Jobs'

UK Business Secretary Warns No-Deal Brexit to Kill 'Many Thousands of Jobs'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The United Kingdom will lose "many thousands of jobs" if Theresa May's successor brings the country out of the European Union without a deal, Secretary of State for Business Greg Clark told Sky news on Friday, urging his colleagues to avert this "enormously damaging" scenario.

The calls come as Boris Johnson, who is believed to be a front-runner in the race for the post of prime minister, keeps reiterating his "do or die" pledge to leave the bloc by October 31, not ruling out proroguing parliament to push through a no-deal unless another solution is found.

Asked how many jobs could be lost if the country crashed out of the bloc without a deal, Clark said: "It's many thousands of jobs. Everyone knows that."

He added that job losses would affect virtually all sectors of the economy, noting that drop in competitiveness as a result of impeded trade inevitably entails job losses.

The business secretary therefore highlighted that it was "hugely important" to negotiate a deal and appealed to his colleagues to "strain every sinew" to avoid the "enormously damaging" scenario.

Clark also stressed that he was not going to reverse his stance under the new leadership, saying that his conviction was guided by "crystal clear" assessments made by people running businesses.

The UK Conservative Party is expected to announce the name of its new leader on July 23 after its members vote to choose between Johnson and incumbent Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. The winner will automatically become UK prime minister.

The new leader will have to deal with both the parliament, which refuses to approve the agreement previously negotiated with Brussels but also rejects the no-deal scenario, and the European Union, which is intransigent to renegotiate the arrangements.

More Stories From Business

