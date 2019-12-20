UrduPoint.com
UK Car Industry Agency Reports 16.5% Production Decrease In November Year-on-Year

UK Car Industry Agency Reports 16.5% Production Decrease in November Year-on-Year

Car production in the United Kingdom declined by 16.5 percent with 107,753 units produced in November 2019 compared to the same month in the previous year, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said on Friday in a press release

According to the figures provided by the SMMT, UK car manufacturing has been steadily decreasing throughout the year. The output for both home and overseas markets in November has fallen by 26.6 and 14.2 percent, respectively. The poor performance can in part be explained by factory shutdowns around Halloween, production stoppages in April and Brexit contingency measures in the automotive sector.

"UK car production is export-led, so we look forward to working with the new government to deliver an ambitious trade deal with the EU," SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes was quoted as saying in the press release.

He added that to ensure the UK industry's competitiveness, the deal with the European Union must be tariff free and avoid barriers to trade.

On Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would amend the withdrawal agreement bill to prevent any extensions to the 11-month transitional period that will begin after the country leaves the EU on January 31. On Thursday, the UK government approved a motion to bring the prime minister's Brexit deal into parliament's lower house before the Christmas recess.

