UK Car Manufacturing Falls by 99.7% Year-on-Year to Lowest Levels Since WWII - Society

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The number of cars manufactured in the United Kingdom in April fell by 99.7 percent year-on-year to the lowest level since World War II amid an industry shutdown caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMTT) said in a report on Friday.

According to the industry body, UK car manufacturers produced just 197 vehicles in April, down from 70,971 in the same month in 2019.

"With the UK's car plants mothballed in April, these figures aren't surprising but they do highlight the tremendous challenge the industry faces, with revenues effectively slashed to zero last month," SMTT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said in the report.

Many car manufacturers in the UK have refocused efforts on producing personal protective equipment (PPE), rather than vehicles, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the SMTT, car producers have manufactured 711,945 pieces of PPE so far.

In any case, the industry and its 168,000-strong workforce require serious financial assistance from the UK government in order to maintain jobs as the country begins to exit lockdown, Hawes said.

"Support to get all businesses through this short-term turmoil will ensure the UK's many globally-renowned brands can continue to make the products that remain so desirable to consumers the world over and, in turn, help deliver long-term prosperity for Britain," the chief executive said.

According to media reports, UK-based carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has asked the UK government for an emergency loan in excess of $1.2 billion to help the company survive the COVID-19 pandemic.