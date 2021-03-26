UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Car Output Hit Record Low In February Over COVID-19 - Automotive Society

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 01:09 PM

UK Car Output Hit Record Low in February Over COVID-19 - Automotive Society

Car production in the United Kingdom has declined for the 18th month in a row and in February hit its lowest point in more than a decade, plummeting by 14 percent as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the UK Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Car production in the United Kingdom has declined for the 18th month in a row and in February hit its lowest point in more than a decade, plummeting by 14 percent as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the UK Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said on Friday.

"UK car production fell -14.0% in February, with 105,008 units leaving factory gates ... 17,163 fewer cars were made, representing an 18th consecutive month of decline and the weakest February performance in more than a decade as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, in particular shuttered UK showrooms, new customs processes and global supply chain constraints continued to influence output," the SMMT said in a press release.

The association added that a downward trend was also seen in production for the domestic market, as it dropped by 34.9 percent compared to a less severe 8.1-percent fall in exports.

"Meanwhile, the latest independent production base outlook forecasts UK car production to get on the road to recovery in 2021 at 1.05 million units, up 15.8% on the year before, which was, however, the worst annual total since 1984," the SMMT said.

In 2022, the production is expected to reach 1.1 million units with the potential for additional growth. However, it is forecast to still be lower than the level recorded in 2019 before the pandemic � 1.3 million units.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Road Car United Kingdom February 2019 Market Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan team departs for South Africa tour today

10 minutes ago

Russia's Mishina, Galliamov Win Pairs Gold in Debu ..

2 minutes ago

Over 20 Iraqis Detained in Ankara on Suspicion of ..

2 minutes ago

Five critically injured in roof collapse incident

3 minutes ago

MoHR achieves lots of milestone on women rights pr ..

19 minutes ago

CM Jam Kamal Khan Balochistan chairs cabinet meeti ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.