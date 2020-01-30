UK Car Output in 2019 Lowest in Almost Decade - Trade Association

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Car production in the United Kingdom declined for the third year in a row in 2019 and hit its lowest point since 2010, the UK Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) revealed on Thursday.

According to the trade association's figures, UK car production decreased by 14.2 percent in 2019 to about 1.3 million units. Manufacturing for domestic car buyers fell by 12.3 percent to 247,138 units, and exports also took a hit, dropping 14.7 percent. Overseas orders accounted for 81 percent of all cars produced in the United Kingdom last year.

"The fall of UK car manufacturing to its lowest level in almost a decade is of grave concern. Every country in the world wants a successful automotive sector as it is a driver of trade, productivity and jobs," SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawess said, as quoted in a press release.

Output was affected by multiple factors, the SMMT said, such as weakened consumer and business confidence domestically, slower demand in key overseas markets, a number of significant model production changes and a shift from diesel across Europe.

The future of UK industry was under pressure for most of the year due to the uncertainty around Brexit. The situation may soon smooth itself out, however, as the UK parliament earlier this month finally passed the bill on conditions for the country's withdrawal from the European Union, set for Friday.