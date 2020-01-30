UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Car Output In 2019 Lowest In Almost Decade - Trade Association

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:20 PM

UK Car Output in 2019 Lowest in Almost Decade - Trade Association

Car production in the United Kingdom declined for the third year in a row in 2019 and hit its lowest point since 2010, the UK Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) revealed on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Car production in the United Kingdom declined for the third year in a row in 2019 and hit its lowest point since 2010, the UK Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) revealed on Thursday.

According to the trade association's figures, UK car production decreased by 14.2 percent in 2019 to about 1.3 million units. Manufacturing for domestic car buyers fell by 12.3 percent to 247,138 units, and exports also took a hit, dropping 14.7 percent. Overseas orders accounted for 81 percent of all cars produced in the United Kingdom last year.

"The fall of UK car manufacturing to its lowest level in almost a decade is of grave concern. Every country in the world wants a successful automotive sector as it is a driver of trade, productivity and jobs," SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawess said, as quoted in a press release.

Output was affected by multiple factors, the SMMT said, such as weakened consumer and business confidence domestically, slower demand in key overseas markets, a number of significant model production changes and a shift from diesel across Europe.

The future of UK industry was under pressure for most of the year due to the uncertainty around Brexit. The situation may soon smooth itself out, however, as the UK parliament earlier this month finally passed the bill on conditions for the country's withdrawal from the European Union, set for Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exports Business Europe Parliament European Union Driver Car United Kingdom Brexit May 2019 Market All From Industry Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Muneeba Ali aiming to make the most of her comebac ..

7 minutes ago

Three Japanese evacuated from Wuhan test positive ..

1 minute ago

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) recovers Rs ..

1 minute ago

Restructuring of Venezuela's Debt to Russia Not on ..

1 minute ago

Joint Russia-Venezuela Military Drills Out of Ques ..

1 minute ago

TECNO to launch its first Pop up Camera Soon

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.