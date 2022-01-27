UK Car Output in 2021 Lowest Since 1956 - Automakers Association

UrduPoint.com

Car production in the United Kingdom decreased by 6.7% over the previous year, marking the lowest number of vehicles produced since 1956, when the rate stood at 707,594 units, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Car production in the United Kingdom decreased by 6.7% over the previous year, marking the lowest number of vehicles produced since 1956, when the rate stood at 707,594 units, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said on Thursday.

The decline mainly resulted from the knock-on effects of the pandemic, which disrupted supply chains and caused a shortage of semiconductors, according to the association.

"UK car production in 2021 fell -6.7% to only 859,575 units, according to figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the worst total since 1956," the organization said in a report.

Out of all cars made this year, 26.

1% were zero and ultra-low emission vehicles, it added.

In addition, the export rate in 2021 declined by 5.8% to 705,826 units, and the number of vehicles for the domestic market fell 10.6% to 153,749 units, according to the SMMT.

The association expects car production to rebound and exceed 1 million units this year, a growth of 19.7% compared to 2021.

SMMT said in March 2021 that car output in the UK is expected to get on the path of recovery and reach 1.05 million units, up by 15.8% compared to the previous year, while the outlook for 2022 stood at 1.1 million units with the potential for additional growth still lower than the pre-pandemic levels of 1.3 million units in 2019.

>