UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Car Sales Crash In April On Virus Lockdown

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:31 PM

UK car sales crash in April on virus lockdown

Britain's new car sales crashed in April to hit the lowest level since 1946 with many showrooms shut for the coronavirus lockdown, industry data showed Tuesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Britain's new car sales crashed in April to hit the lowest level since 1946 with many showrooms shut for the coronavirus lockdown, industry data showed Tuesday.

New registrations for all cars collapsed by a staggering 97 percent last month on a yearly basis to about 4,000 vehicles, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said in a statement.

That was the worst performance since February 1946 and compared with 161,000 cars in the same month of 2019.

The SMMT added that car showrooms were closed for the lockdown -- which was implemented nationwide on March 23 -- but some deliveries did take place, particularly for fleets.

The industry organisation meanwhile forecast that around 1.68 million new cars will be registered in 2020, which would mark a 27-percent slump from last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Vehicles Car Same February March April 2019 2020 All From Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Palestinians renew West Bank virus emergency

3 minutes ago

TECNO Spark 4’s Upgraded Version Spark 5 Soon to ..

22 minutes ago

Indonesia economy sees weakest growth in almost tw ..

2 minutes ago

2 robbers killed in Multan

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus victim buries safely in Multan

2 minutes ago

Online Tailoring service a profitable businesses d ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.