UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Car Sales Drop 97% In April To 1946 Low Amid Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 08:48 PM

UK Car Sales Drop 97% in April to 1946 Low Amid Pandemic

The United Kingdom's new car market saw a record 97 percent fall in April, with sales dropping to the lowest monthly value since February 1946, the motor industry data showed Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The United Kingdom's new car market saw a record 97 percent fall in April, with sales dropping to the lowest monthly value since February 1946, the motor industry data showed Tuesday.

"UK new car registrations declined -97.3% in April, according to figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders," the SMMT statement read.

The decline, the steepest in modern times, comes after the coronavirus pandemic shut car factories and showrooms and locked car buyers in their homes for a month.

The SMMT estimated that only 4,321 new cars were registered in the country in April, some 156,743 fewer than in the same month last year. Many of them were delivered to key workers and frontline public services fighting the outbreak.

The industry is predicted to see just 1.68 million registrations in 2020, the worst performance since 1.59 million units were produced in 1992 and below the levels seen during the 2008 financial crisis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UK Car Same United Kingdom February April 2020 Market Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed approves names of 33 winners of ..

21 minutes ago

Govt working on changes in tariff structure for up ..

24 minutes ago

Former fast bowler Muhammad Asif says many cricket ..

29 minutes ago

Mansha Pasha misses her little best girlfriend

43 minutes ago

FIFA to hold a workshop for West Asian Football As ..

51 minutes ago

IHC allows protective bail to former PM Abbasi in ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.