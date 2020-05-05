UK Car Sales Drop 97% in April to 1946 Low Amid Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The United Kingdom's new car market saw a record 97 percent fall in April, with sales dropping to the lowest monthly value since February 1946, the motor industry data showed Tuesday.

"UK new car registrations declined -97.3% in April, according to figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders," the SMMT statement read.

The decline, the steepest in modern times, comes after the coronavirus pandemic shut car factories and showrooms and locked car buyers in their homes for a month.

The SMMT estimated that only 4,321 new cars were registered in the country in April, some 156,743 fewer than in the same month last year. Many of them were delivered to key workers and frontline public services fighting the outbreak.

The industry is predicted to see just 1.68 million registrations in 2020, the worst performance since 1.59 million units were produced in 1992 and below the levels seen during the 2008 financial crisis.