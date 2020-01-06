UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Car Sales Hit Six-year Low In 2019: Industry Body

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 08:25 PM

UK car sales hit six-year low in 2019: industry body

New UK car sales sank in 2019 to a six-year low on weak demand for high-polluting diesels and amid Brexit uncertainty, an industry body said Monday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :New UK car sales sank in 2019 to a six-year low on weak demand for high-polluting diesels and amid Brexit uncertainty, an industry body said Monday.

Sales slid 2.4 percent to 2.31 million new cars in 2019 from the previous year, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said in a statement.

That was the lowest total since 2013 and marked the third annual drop in a row, as consumers continued to switch diesel cars for more environmentally-friendly automobiles.

In contrast, demand for combined alternatively fuelled vehicles -- including purely electric and hybrid models -- surged by a fifth to a record market share of 7.4 percent.

Motorists however remain unclear about government moves to introduce so-called "clean air" zones in towns and cities, according to the SMMT.

"A third year of decline for the UK new car market is a significant concern for industry and the wider economy," warned SMMT head Mike Hawes.

"Political and economic uncertainty, and confusing messages on clean air zones have taken their toll on buyer confidence." Hawes added: "A stalling market will hinder industry's ability to meet stringent new CO2 targets and, importantly, undermine wider environmental goals.

"We urgently need more supportive policies: investment in infrastructure; broader measures to encourage uptake of the latest, low and zero emission cars."Despite the latest annual drop, Britain remains the second biggest car market in the European Union after Germany, the SMMT said.

And on a more upbeat note, it added that car sales rallied 3.4 percent in December alone, compared with the same month of the previous year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UK European Union Vehicles Car Germany Same Brexit December 2019 Market From Government Industry Share Million

Recent Stories

Zong conducts the first 5G video call of Pakistan

24 minutes ago

Advanced Sciences Minister visits &#039;Cyber Skil ..

42 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves 5-year multi-entry tourist vi ..

57 minutes ago

King Salman receives Foreign Ministers of Red Sea, ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy discusses economic cooperation ..

1 hour ago

FTA discusses land transport cooperation with Kaza ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.