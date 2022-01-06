UrduPoint.com

UK Car Sector Stalls On Covid, Semiconductor Shortage

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 05:17 PM

UK car sector stalls on Covid, semiconductor shortage

Britain's car manufacturing stalled last year on pandemic fallout including a semiconductor shortage, despite record demand for greener electric vehicles, industry data showed Thursday

London, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Britain's car manufacturing stalled last year on pandemic fallout including a semiconductor shortage, despite record demand for greener electric vehicles, industry data showed Thursday.

The nation's mainly foreign-owned automakers produced 1.65 million vehicles in 2021, the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT) said in a statement.

That was up just one percent from 2020 -- but almost 29 percent lower than the market's pre-pandemic level in 2019.

"It's been another desperately disappointing year for the car industry as Covid continues to cast a pall over any recovery," SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said in the statement.

The SMMT has predicted a recovery to 1.96 million cars for this year, but the forecast predates the arrival of the Omicron coronavirus variant in late November.

The pandemic erupted in early 2020 and has ravaged demand for new vehicles, while the market has also been impacted by a supply-chain crunch.

Global car output has been held back by a worldwide shortage in computer chips, which are vital components in all types of vehicle.

The UK car industry is also grappling with trade fallout from Britain's exit from the European Union at the start of 2021.

"Manufacturers continue to battle myriad challenges, with tougher trading arrangements, accelerating technology shifts and, above all, the global semiconductor shortage which is decimating supply," added Hawes.

In more upbeat news, the SMMT revealed record-breaking demand for electric cars last year, as UK consumers sought more environmentally-friendly transport ahead of a ban on high-polluting vehicles.

"The undeniable bright spot is the growth in electric car uptake," noted Hawes.

"A record-breaking year for the cleanest, greenest vehicles is testament to the investment made by the industry over the past decade and the inherent attractiveness of the technology."The UK government plans to ban new sales of diesel and petrol cars in the UK from 2030, as part of efforts to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Shortage Technology European Union Vehicles Vehicle Car United Kingdom November 2019 2020 Market All From Government Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Careem Pakistan appoints Feroz Jaleel as Country H ..

Careem Pakistan appoints Feroz Jaleel as Country Head

7 minutes ago
 Aisam, Alexander victorious in ATP World Ranking T ..

Aisam, Alexander victorious in ATP World Ranking Tennis pre-quarterfinal

3 minutes ago
 Arsenal star Aubameyang tests positive for Covid-1 ..

Arsenal star Aubameyang tests positive for Covid-19: Gabon coach

3 minutes ago
 Tangi Inter-Club Badminton Tournament begins in Ch ..

Tangi Inter-Club Badminton Tournament begins in Charsadda

3 minutes ago
 Thailand imposes 3-month ban on pork exports

Thailand imposes 3-month ban on pork exports

3 minutes ago
 Abasin University School and College Tug-of-War co ..

Abasin University School and College Tug-of-War competition ends

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.