UK Chancellor Delays Presentation of Mid-Term Financial Plan Till Mid-November - Treasury

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has postponed the presentation of government's medium-term financial plan by two weeks until November 17, the UK Treasury said on Wednesday.

"Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt have agreed the Autumn Statement will be delivered on 17 November with an Office for Budget Responsibility. It will contain the UK's medium-term fiscal plan to put public spending on a sustainable footing, get debt falling & restore stability," the ministry said on Twitter.

The plan was expected to be presented on October 31 but was postponed so that the new head of government, Rishi Sunak, could familiarize himself with all the data and make necessary corrections.

Hunt told Sky news that the decision to postpone the financial plan is reasonable since accuracy is important in managing budget funds.

Sunak became the country's third prime minister in 2022. In July, then-leader Boris Johnson announced his intention to step down due to accusations of violating COVID-19 regulations, and sexual assault claims against Government Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher. Liz Truss, elected in September to replace Johnson, was only 44 days in office. On October 20, she announced her resignation due to criticism over the government's new economic plan and the possibility of increasing public debt for its implementation.