UK Chancellor of Exchequer Opposes Cutting Power to Customers for Non-Payment of Bills

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) UK's utility companies should not cut off their customers' electricity if the latter struggle to pay their bills, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nadhim Zahawi, told the Sky news broadcaster on Thursday.

"No one should be cut off because they cannot afford their (electricity) bills. I am working with the (energy) companies ” and NGOs of course ” to make sure those people who really are struggling get that help," Zahawi said.

The senior official noted that some suppliers had already reached out to their customers to inquire about their financial ability to pay electricity bills.

Over the past months, the sanctions imposed by the West on Russia in retaliation for its military operation in Ukraine sent food and energy prices soaring, triggering record-high inflation in some countries.

In the United Kingdom, rising costs of living hit millions of households.

Last week, the UK energy regulator Ofgem announced an 80% increase in the energy price cap to 3,549 Pounds ($4,194) per year starting October 1 due to rising global energy prices. Since its last revision in April, the energy price cap has stood at 1,971 pounds ($2,315). Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley warned that energy prices are likely to continue to rise, and called on the country's future prime minister to take new measures to tackle the problem.