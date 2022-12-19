UrduPoint.com

UK Charities Urge Gov't To Tax Wealth As Number Of Billionaires Grows

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 09:11 PM

UK Charities Urge Gov't to Tax Wealth as Number of Billionaires Grows

UK charity organization Equality Trust said Monday the government should introduce a progressive wealth tax to even out capital distribution and social inequalities amid the economic and energy crises putting a disproportionate burden on lower-income people.

In May, the number of billionaires in the United Kingdom reached 177, an increase of over 20% compared to 2020. According to the organization, the government's COVID-19 support policies were the main driver of the number of billionaires, who multiplied wealth on cheap loans and subsidies.

In May, the number of billionaires in the United Kingdom reached 177, an increase of over 20% compared to 2020. According to the organization, the government's COVID-19 support policies were the main driver of the number of billionaires, who multiplied wealth on cheap loans and subsidies.

"We call on the government to tax wealth in line with incomes, reform the financial sector, and end the UK's role in tax avoidance," The Equality Trust co-Executive Director Jo Wittams said in a statement.

Tax Justice UK organization also urged the government to introduce five tax reforms targeting the wealthiest people, The Guardian reported, adding that these measures include equalizing capital gains tax with income tax and imposing a 1% tax on assets of over $12 million.

Tax equality campaigners said that the government could raise up to $45 billion to help the country's economy, the newspaper noted.

More Stories From Business

