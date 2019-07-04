UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Children's Commissioner Asks Future Prime Minister To Allocate Tax Cut Money For Kids

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 10:25 PM

UK Children's Commissioner Asks Future Prime Minister to Allocate Tax Cut Money for Kids

Children's Commissioner for England Anne Longfield presented her annual report on children's vulnerability on Thursday, which contained an appeal to the next UK prime minister to divert the money meant for the Conservative Party's plans to cut income and corporate taxes toward efforts to revamp services meant to protect vulnerable children, the commissioner's official website said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Children's Commissioner for England Anne Longfield presented her annual report on children's vulnerability on Thursday, which contained an appeal to the next UK prime minister to divert the money meant for the Conservative Party's plans to cut income and corporate taxes toward efforts to revamp services meant to protect vulnerable children, the commissioner's official website said.

On May 25, UK Foreign Secretary and Conservative leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt said he was going to cut corporate taxes once he became the prime minister. On June 10, his predecessor and rival in the contest, Boris Johnson, announced he was planning to cut taxes for around 3 million higher earners by raising the income tax threshold.

"The Commissioner argues that Boris Johnson's income tax plans and Jeremy Hunt's corporation tax plans - estimated by the IFS [Institute for Fiscal Studies] to be 9bn [$11 billion] and 13bn a year - should instead be used to invest up to 10bn a year as part of a ten-year plan to rebuild services for the most vulnerable children and end high-cost, crisis-led provision," the website said in a statement.

According to the commissioner's report, 2.3 million children in England, one of four countries in the United Kingdom, are growing up with a vulnerable environment at home, including those with parents who suffer from mental illnesses, addiction or domestic violence. In addition, 1.6 million of these children are either inadequately or not at all supported by relevant services, including 830,000 kids who remain "invisible" to support programs. Only roughly 5 percent of kids living in vulnerable households get all help and protection they need.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister United Kingdom Money May June All From Million

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges students to reach out to global ..

1 hour ago

Citizens from different walks of life hail raise i ..

3 minutes ago

AJK's apex court to go on long vocation wef July 1 ..

3 minutes ago

KPRA Deputy Collector relieves form duties

3 minutes ago

Schedule of E-transfer for teachers released

3 minutes ago

NAB distriutes over Rs 200 million cheques among 4 ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.