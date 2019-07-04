(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Children's Commissioner for England Anne Longfield presented her annual report on children's vulnerability on Thursday, which contained an appeal to the next UK prime minister to divert the money meant for the Conservative Party's plans to cut income and corporate taxes toward efforts to revamp services meant to protect vulnerable children, the commissioner's official website said.

On May 25, UK Foreign Secretary and Conservative leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt said he was going to cut corporate taxes once he became the prime minister. On June 10, his predecessor and rival in the contest, Boris Johnson, announced he was planning to cut taxes for around 3 million higher earners by raising the income tax threshold.

"The Commissioner argues that Boris Johnson's income tax plans and Jeremy Hunt's corporation tax plans - estimated by the IFS [Institute for Fiscal Studies] to be 9bn [$11 billion] and 13bn a year - should instead be used to invest up to 10bn a year as part of a ten-year plan to rebuild services for the most vulnerable children and end high-cost, crisis-led provision," the website said in a statement.

According to the commissioner's report, 2.3 million children in England, one of four countries in the United Kingdom, are growing up with a vulnerable environment at home, including those with parents who suffer from mental illnesses, addiction or domestic violence. In addition, 1.6 million of these children are either inadequately or not at all supported by relevant services, including 830,000 kids who remain "invisible" to support programs. Only roughly 5 percent of kids living in vulnerable households get all help and protection they need.