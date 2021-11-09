UK Continues to Explore Options to Resolve Tank Debt Deal With Tehran - Foreign Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Kingdom continues to explore options to resolve the issue with $480 million debt for tanks that were not delivered in 1979, a spokesperson of the UK Foreign Office told Ria Novosti on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The United Kingdom continues to explore options to resolve the issue with $480 million debt for tanks that were not delivered in 1979, a spokesperson of the UK Foreign Office told Ria Novosti on Tuesday.

"We continue to explore options to resolve this 40 year old case and will not comment further as legal discussions are ongoing," the spokesperson said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said that he had discussed the tank debt case with his UK counterpart, Liz Truss.