UK Court Freezes $145Mln In Nord Stream Dividends Being Paid To Gazprom - Naftogaz

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 03:41 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) A UK court has decided to freeze $145 million in Nord Stream dividends that have been destined to be paid to Russian gas giant Gazprom, Ukrainian gas company Naftogaz said in a statement on Friday.

"A UK court has decided to freeze $145 million in Nord Stream dividends while they were paid to Gazprom. The court has also obliged Gazprom to secure Naftogaz's approval or court approval when Nord Stream shareholders make new decisions on paying dividends, so that it could receive these payments," Naftogaz wrote on Twitter.

