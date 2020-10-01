UK defends Brexit bill after EU launches legal action

The British government on Thursday defended legislation allowing ministers to override parts of last year's Brexit treaty with the EU, after Brussels launched legal action

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The British government on Thursday defended legislation allowing ministers to override parts of last year's Brexit treaty with the EU, after Brussels launched legal action.

A spokesman said London would respond formally to the action "in due course" but added: "We need to create a legal safety net to protect the integrity of the UK'sinternal market, ensure ministers can always deliver on their obligations to NorthernIreland and protect the gains from the peace process."