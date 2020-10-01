UrduPoint.com
UK Defends Brexit Bill After EU Launches Legal Action

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 04:46 PM

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The British government on Thursday defended legislation allowing ministers to override parts of last year's Brexit treaty with the EU, after Brussels launched legal action.

A spokesman said London would respond formally to the action "in due course" but added: "We need to create a legal safety net to protect the integrity of the UK'sinternal market, ensure ministers can always deliver on their obligations to NorthernIreland and protect the gains from the peace process."

