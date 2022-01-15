UrduPoint.com

UK Delegation Visits SCCI

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2022 | 05:57 PM

UK delegation visits SCCI

A delegation of businesspeople from United Kingdom (UK) Saturday visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for an interactive session with SCCI executive committee members

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :A delegation of businesspeople from United Kingdom (UK) Saturday visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for an interactive session with SCCI executive committee members.

Senior Vice President (SVP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi and Vice President (VP) SCCI Qasim Malik received the honorable guests and discussedthe matters related to Sialkot industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Kingdom Sialkot Chamber Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Man shocked to know cockroach living in his ear fo ..

Man shocked to know cockroach living in his ear for three days

20 minutes ago
 Electricity distribution system installed at FDA C ..

Electricity distribution system installed at FDA City

5 minutes ago
 Calligraphy exhibition held

Calligraphy exhibition held

9 minutes ago
 5th students Olympic games 2022 kicks off

5th students Olympic games 2022 kicks off

9 minutes ago
 Zeeshan Zeb, Rushna Mehboob win Int'l Satellite Me ..

Zeeshan Zeb, Rushna Mehboob win Int'l Satellite Men, Women Squash titles

9 minutes ago
 Philippines Completes $375 Million Purchase of Rus ..

Philippines Completes $375 Million Purchase of Russian-Indian Missile Systems - ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.