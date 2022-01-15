UK delegation visits SCCI

A delegation of businesspeople from United Kingdom (UK) Saturday visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for an interactive session with SCCI executive committee members

Senior Vice President (SVP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi and Vice President (VP) SCCI Qasim Malik received the honorable guests and discussedthe matters related to Sialkot industry.