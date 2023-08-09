UK delegation visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :UK delegation led by Private Sector Development Team Leader Anna Gibson, Manufacturing Adviser, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Officer Claire O'Neill and Private Sector Development Adviser Saul Hathaway visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI).

SCCI Senior Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh welcomed the distinguished guests.

During the meeting held at SCCI Auditorium, SVP Amer Majeed Sheikh said that UK was an important trading partner from Pakistan and remains the priority market for exporters of Sialkot.

"With Pakistan's exports to the UK at 2.77 billion USD, we believe that there is ample potential for enhancing bilateral trade, joint ventures and collaboration of business community on both sides", he added.

He said the honorable guests would play their vital role in connecting the businessmen on both sides which would result in better relations between Pakistan with the United Kingdom.

The business community of Sialkot was keen to join hands with British counterparts to transfer their expertise and technology to different industrial sectors that would benefit the community on both sides, he added.

The SVP SCCI further said that Sialkot was a city overflowing with talent. It represents a class of craftsmen-turned entrepreneurs, who through their instinct towards exports and urge to achieve the best, have made Sialkot the only export-oriented city in Pakistan.

The honorable guest would appreciate 2.5 (B) annually.

He said that Sialkot made footballs, field hockey sticks, cricketing gears and boxing gloves were used in international games including the Olympics and World Cup, adding that most International cricket Batsmen prefer bats manufactured in Sialkot.

Amer Majeed Sheikh said that the inheritance of skilled craftsmanship in manufacturing surgical instruments forms a history spanning over a century that had enabled us to manufactures premium quality surgical instruments which were exported to over 140 countries around the world and were used by medics, surgeons, beauticians and dentists with complete trust. In leather products and textile sportswear, Sialkot enjoys a competitive edge over other countries in quality and style.

The SCCI SVP said that guests would appreciate the Sialkot's business community besides exceptional achievements in business, had played a pivotal role in the social sector. In this regard, it has completed several projects on a self-help basis like Sialkot Dryport Trust, Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL), AirSial, Child Social Development Organization and Sialkot Tannery Zone, the Country's second Export Processing Zone and sports Industrial Development Centre to name a few.

Private Sector Development Team Leader Anna Gibson also pledged full support to the Sialkot business community regarding Advisory Support, Support to Access Finance and Export Linkages.

The UK delegation lauded the unique export culture of Sialkot and Sialkot's socio-economic and human development by Sialkot exporters on self help basis.

They said that Sialkotes were business oriented and family oriented.

They also evinced keen interest in SCCI's documentary "Sialkot, the City of ProgressivePeople" which was screened during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Sialkot business community.