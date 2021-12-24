UrduPoint.com

UK Department Store Selfridges In 4.0bn Christmas Eve Sale

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 04:48 PM

Britain's luxury department store chain Selfridges, famed for its flagship store on London's Oxford Street, was snapped up Friday by a Thai-Austrian alliance for 4.0 billion in a Christmas Eve deal that will create a global giant

Selfridges, whose stores normally throng with gift-hunting shoppers over the festive holiday, has been sold by Canada's Weston family to Thai retail giant Central Group and Austrian property firm Signa, the groups announced in a statement.

The price, equivalent to $5.4 billion or 4.7 billion Euros, was not officially disclosed but was confirmed by a source close to the matter.

The blockbuster deal however comes amid growing unease over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the bricks-and-mortar retail sector, which has already been hit hard by the long-running pandemic.

