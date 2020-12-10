UrduPoint.com
UK Economic Growth Slows Sharply To 0.4% In October

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 01:27 PM

Britain's economy, battered this year by coronavirus fallout, experienced a sharp slowdown in October from the previous month, according to official data published on Thursday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Britain's economy, battered this year by coronavirus fallout, experienced a sharp slowdown in October from the previous month, according to official data published on Thursday.

Gross domestic product expanded by just 0.

4 percent in October, slowing from a 1.1-percent growth in September, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement, adding that the economy remains 7.9 percent below its pre-pandemic level in February.

