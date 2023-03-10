UK economic rebound eases recession fear before budget

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The UK economy has returned to growth, data showed Friday, easing fears of an inflation-induced recession as the government readies next week's budget against the backdrop of a cost-of-living crisis

Gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent in January, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, boosted partly by entertainment and transport activity.

Output dropped 0.

5 percent in December on widespread strikes as workers protested over pay failing to keep pace with UK inflation above 10 percent.

Britain last year swerved recession -- defined as two straight quarters of contraction -- and many experts believe it will manage to do the same in 2023.

"Things are better than people had feared, sentiment is improving, confidence is returning and that is I think partly a function of the plans that we've put in place," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told reporters.