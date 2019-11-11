UK economy avoids recession with 0.3% quarterly growth

Britain's Brexit-facing economy avoided entering recession in the third quarter with growth of 0.3 percent, official data showed on Monday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Britain's Brexit-facing economy avoided entering recession in the third quarter with growth of 0.3 percent, official data showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product rebounded in the July-September period after a 0.2-percent contraction in the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

The technical definition of a recession is two straight quarters of negativegrowth.