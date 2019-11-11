UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Economy Avoids Recession With 0.3% Quarterly Growth

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:18 PM

UK economy avoids recession with 0.3% quarterly growth

Britain's Brexit-facing economy avoided entering recession in the third quarter with growth of 0.3 percent, official data showed on Monday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Britain's Brexit-facing economy avoided entering recession in the third quarter with growth of 0.3 percent, official data showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product rebounded in the July-September period after a 0.2-percent contraction in the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

The technical definition of a recession is two straight quarters of negativegrowth.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Higher Education Commission (HEC) launches roadsho ..

3 minutes ago

Seminar on Pakistan Customs Strategic Plan 2019-20 ..

7 minutes ago

National Bank of Pakistan Mingora holds ceremony o ..

7 minutes ago

Former Porn Star becomes umpire in T20 match for N ..

54 minutes ago

UAE, Namibia foreign ministry officials discuss bi ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $61.98 a barrel ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.