UK Economy Climbs 0.8% In May As Lockdown Eases

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:30 PM

UK economy climbs 0.8% in May as lockdown eases

London, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Britain's economy grew by 0.8 percent in May as restaurants and pubs welcomed customers back indoors for the first time since the end of last year, official data showed Friday.

It was a fourth consecutive month of growth, leaving the economy 3.

1-percent below the pre-pandemic level seen in February 2020, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

Output meanwhile grew 3.6 percent in the three months to May, "mainly because of strong retail sales... and the reopening of food and beverage service activities", the ONS added.

