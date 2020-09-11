UrduPoint.com
UK Economy Continues To Recover For 3 Months In Row - Office For National Statistics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 01:04 PM

UK Economy Continues to Recover for 3 Months in Row - Office for National Statistics

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The UK economy has again shown some signs of recovery in July, when it grew by 6.6 percent, although the increase is still well below pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Friday.

"Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 6.6% in July 2020, the third consecutive monthly increase, but it has still only recovered just over half of the lost output caused by the coronavirus," the ONS said.

The official entity recalled that the UK GDP had fallen by 7.6 percent in the three months to July, following two consecutive quarterly falls, as a result of the restrictions on movement derived from the lockdown measures imposed in March.

"While it has continued steadily on the path towards recovery, the UK economy still has to make up nearly half of the GDP lost since the start of the pandemic," ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said.

Morgan mentioned manufacturing, particularly distillers and carmakers as the areas that have seen improvements, while production and construction remain below previous levels.

