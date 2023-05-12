UrduPoint.com

UK Economy Ekes Out Growth In First Quarter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2023 | 08:06 PM

UK economy ekes out growth in first quarter

Britain's economy grew 0.1 percent in the first quarter after narrowly avoiding recession last year, official data revealed Friday, as output continues to be hit by high inflation and strikes

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ):Britain's economy grew 0.1 percent in the first quarter after narrowly avoiding recession last year, official data revealed Friday, as output continues to be hit by high inflation and strikes.

After gross domestic product advanced 0.5 percent in January, output flattened in February and slid 0.3 percent in March, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

"The fall in March was driven by widespread decreases across the services sector," noted ONS director of economic statistics, Darren Morgan.

"Despite the launch of new number plates, cars sales were low by historic standards -- continuing the trend seen since the start of the pandemic -- with warehousing, distribution and retail also having a poor month," he added.

The data comes one day after the Bank of England forecast that the UK economy would avoid recession this year despite the country's annual inflation stuck above 10 percent.

With consumer prices continuing to rise at a fast pace, the BoE on Thursday hiked its key interest rate by a further quarter-point to 4.5 percent.

It was the central bank's 12th increase in a row, putting the rate at the highest level since the global financial crisis in 2008.

Elevated inflation is eroding the value of workers' wages, causing mass strikes across Britain, the latest being stoppages on the railway network Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Poor Bank United Kingdom January February March National University Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

7-day anti-polio campaign in 12 districts from May ..

7-day anti-polio campaign in 12 districts from May 15

2 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

2 minutes ago
 ATC sends 12 PTI workers to jail for identificatio ..

ATC sends 12 PTI workers to jail for identification parade

2 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

2 minutes ago
 NBCUniversal Announces Departure of Ad Chief, Rumo ..

NBCUniversal Announces Departure of Ad Chief, Rumored to Become Twitter's CEO

1 second ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

2 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.