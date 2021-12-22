UK Economy Grew Slower Than Expected From July to September - Report

The UK economy grew slower than first thought from July to September, when the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) actually increased by 1.1%, rather than 1.3% previously estimated, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The UK economy grew slower than first thought from July to September, when the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) actually increased by 1.1%, rather than 1.3% previously estimated, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday.

"UK gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have increased by 1.1% in Quarter 3 (July to Sept) 2021, revised down from the first quarterly estimate of a 1.3% increase," the ONS said.

Commenting on the revised data, ONS director of economic statistics, Darren Morgan, said that the fall was a result of much weaker performances from the health and hairdressers following the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions in July, and the energy sector contracting more than expected in September amid soaring gas prices.

The ONS said that the level of real quarterly GDP in the UK is now 1.5% below its pre-pandemic level, but economists fear that the rapid spreading of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which has already forced the government to reintroduce some COVID-19 measures, will slow down the economic growth and recovery in the last quarter of 2021.