UK Economy Grows by 2.1% in August But Still Way Below Pre-Pandemic Levels - Report

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The UK economy showed signs of recovery in August when it grew by 2.1 percent, but still below the levels it had before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in February, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.

"Monthly gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.1% during August 2020 but was 9.2% below February 2020 levels," the official body said in its weekly report.

According to ONS, although August marked the fourth consecutive month of growth, it was the slowest rate of expansion since April´s record fall of 19.

5 percent.

After COVID-19 lockdown measures began to ease, UK GDP started to show signs of recovery with a 2.7 percent growth in May, 9.1 percent in June and 6.4 percent in July.

The report said that 65 percent of August monthly growth came from accommodation and food and beverage service activities, as more businesses opened up to take advantage of the government's support scheme encouraging restaurants to offer 50 percent discount on food up to the value of £10 ($13), and more UK people chose to spend holidays in their own country.