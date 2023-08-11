Open Menu

UK Economy Grows In Second Quarter

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2023 | 05:12 PM

UK economy grows in second quarter

Britain's economy expanded slightly over the second quarter thanks to strong output in June and despite inflation remaining high, official data showed Friday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ):Britain's economy expanded slightly over the second quarter thanks to strong output in June and despite inflation remaining high, official data showed Friday.

Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent in the April-June period after output expanded 0.1 percent in the first quarter, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

"Across the quarter as a whole, GDP grew a little with widespread growth across manufacturing, aided by falling raw material prices," said Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS.

The economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 0.5 percent in June, sending the pound higher against the dollar in early London trading.

Output in June was lifted especially by strong manufacturing and construction output, the ONS added.

The strong performance at the end of the quarter came despite UK inflation remaining close to eight percent, causing the Bank of England to last week raise its key interest rate for a 14th time in a row.

Despite Friday's bright data, economists said the UK remained at risk of recession this year, especially as the growth numbers could see the BoE keep on raising interest rates.

June's output rise "was mostly due to the return to the normal number of working days" in the month after a public holiday in May for the coronation of King Charles III, noted Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics.

"We still think that with most of the drag from higher interest rates still to come, GDP will fall in the third quarter and a mild recession will begin," she added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank London United Kingdom May June From

Recent Stories

Foolproof security ordered for Jashn-e-Azadi funct ..

Foolproof security ordered for Jashn-e-Azadi functions

4 minutes ago
 China's yuan loans grow by 345.9 bln yuan in July

China's yuan loans grow by 345.9 bln yuan in July

4 minutes ago
 IS attack targets Syrian military bus, killing 23 ..

IS attack targets Syrian military bus, killing 23 soldiers

7 minutes ago
 Independence Day to be rainy; PMD forecast more mo ..

Independence Day to be rainy; PMD forecast more monsoon rains

7 minutes ago
 Weekly inflation up by 0.69pc

Weekly inflation up by 0.69pc

7 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa all set to celebrate Independence Day wi ..

Lok Virsa all set to celebrate Independence Day with traditional zeal

7 minutes ago
Police carry out search operation in GPO Chowk, Sa ..

Police carry out search operation in GPO Chowk, Saddar, adjoining areas

7 minutes ago
 China's State Council stresses efforts in flood re ..

China's State Council stresses efforts in flood relief, reconstruction

11 minutes ago
 Youth held for doing a wheelie

Youth held for doing a wheelie

14 minutes ago
 EvK2CNR with GB EPA carries out clean up campaign ..

EvK2CNR with GB EPA carries out clean up campaign on Concordia

14 minutes ago
 Concern mounts for detained president in Niger's c ..

Concern mounts for detained president in Niger's coup crisis

14 minutes ago
 7 Wasa officials suspended over negligence

7 Wasa officials suspended over negligence

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business