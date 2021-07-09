UK Economy Grows Slower Than Expected in May Despite Lockdown Easing - Statistics Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The United Kingdom's GDP grew by 0.8 percent in May but remained 3.1 percent below where it was in February 2020 before the pandemic struck, despite the government's gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Friday.

"UK gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have grown by 0.8% in May 2021, the fourth consecutive month of growth, but remains 3.

1% below the pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic levels seen in February 2020," the ONS said in its press release.

The GDP grew "at a slower pace than seen recently," ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics, Jonathan Athow, said.

The services sector was the biggest contributor to the GDP growth, with 0.9 percent, after restaurants, pubs and hotels were allowed to reopen in May, the ONS report showed. Meanwhile, manufacturing and construction declined by 0.1% and 0.8%, respectively.