UK economy loses 22bn as virus ravages tourism: study

Britain's economy will lose about 22 billion ($29 billion, 24 billion euros) this year on the coronavirus-induced collapse of global travel, which could imperil three million jobs, an industry body forecast Wednesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Britain's economy will lose about 22 billion ($29 billion, 24 billion Euros) this year on the coronavirus-induced collapse of global travel, which could imperil three million jobs, an industry body forecast Wednesday.

International visitor spending could plunge by 78 percent from 2019, equating to a loss of 60 million per day or �420 million a week, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) predicted in a key report.

"Travellers and tourists are staying away from the UK in droves because of continuing uncertainty around travel restrictions designed to curb the spread of COVID-19," the WTTC stated.

It continued: "The severe impact on UK travel and tourism is laid bare by WTTC as the economic fallout from coronavirus continues to burn its way through the sector.

"Nearly three million jobs in the UK supported by travel and tourism are at risk of being lost in a 'worst case' scenario mapped out by WTTC economic modelling." The nation's economy shrank by one fifth in the second quarter, more than any European neighbour, as the lockdown plunged the country into its deepest recession on record.

Tourists remain reluctant to visit because Britain is the European countryworst hit by the coronavirus.