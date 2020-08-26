UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Economy Loses 22bn As Virus Ravages Tourism: Study

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 04:31 PM

UK economy loses 22bn as virus ravages tourism: study

Britain's economy will lose about 22 billion ($29 billion, 24 billion euros) this year on the coronavirus-induced collapse of global travel, which could imperil three million jobs, an industry body forecast Wednesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Britain's economy will lose about 22 billion ($29 billion, 24 billion Euros) this year on the coronavirus-induced collapse of global travel, which could imperil three million jobs, an industry body forecast Wednesday.

International visitor spending could plunge by 78 percent from 2019, equating to a loss of 60 million per day or �420 million a week, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) predicted in a key report.

"Travellers and tourists are staying away from the UK in droves because of continuing uncertainty around travel restrictions designed to curb the spread of COVID-19," the WTTC stated.

It continued: "The severe impact on UK travel and tourism is laid bare by WTTC as the economic fallout from coronavirus continues to burn its way through the sector.

"Nearly three million jobs in the UK supported by travel and tourism are at risk of being lost in a 'worst case' scenario mapped out by WTTC economic modelling." The nation's economy shrank by one fifth in the second quarter, more than any European neighbour, as the lockdown plunged the country into its deepest recession on record.

Tourists remain reluctant to visit because Britain is the European countryworst hit by the coronavirus.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Visit United Kingdom 2019 From Industry Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shahniera Akram feels heart-broken over Karachi si ..

16 minutes ago

Pesco stresses precautionary measures during rains ..

4 minutes ago

DG Rangers chairs two meetings regarding Muharram ..

5 minutes ago

Azhar Ali rises in ICC Test rankings after 17th Te ..

5 minutes ago

WAPDA starts process to construct remaining works ..

14 minutes ago

US Police in Portland Declare Assembly Near City H ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.