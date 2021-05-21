UrduPoint.com
UK Economy Picks Up Speed On Lockdown Exit

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 05:24 PM

UK economy picks up speed on lockdown exit

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Britain's economic recovery is picking up speed in the second quarter as it gradually exits coronavirus lockdowns, bright data showed Friday.

Covid had sparked a major collapse in Britain's economy last year -- the worst in the G7 -- but recovery hopes are now rising thanks to mass vaccinations that have enabled a phased reopening.

At the same time, stock markets have wobbled in recent weeks over concerns that the reopening of economies around the world could spark a global inflationary spike.

British retail sales surged by 9.2 percent in April as non-essential stores reopened, official data showed Friday.

Demand for clothing rocketed by almost 70 percent as consumers splashed their cash on new outfits.

Easing travel restrictions prompted a similar spike in demand for motor fuel.

