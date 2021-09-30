UrduPoint.com

UK Economy Rebounded More Than Expected In Second Quarter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 12:31 PM

UK economy rebounded more than expected in second quarter

Britain's economy performed better than previously thought in the second quarter, as households spent more and saved less as a result of easing lockdown restrictions, official data showed Thursday

London, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Britain's economy performed better than previously thought in the second quarter, as households spent more and saved less as a result of easing lockdown restrictions, official data showed Thursday.

Gross domestic product in the three months to June grew by 5.5 percent, up sharply from the previous estimate of 4.8 percent, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement which also cited accounting changes.

The ONS added that the GDP was 3.3 percent below where it was in the final quarter of 2019 before the pandemic struck. That compared with the prior estimate of 4.4 percent.

The biggest driver of the large upward second-quarter revision was household expenditure.

The ONS also revealed the economy shrank by 1.4 percent in the first quarter.

That marked an improvement from the prior estimate of a 1.6-percent contraction.

"Today we've published new, revised estimates of GDP, which include numerous improvements to sources and methods," said ONS statistician Jonathan Athow.

He noted the latest data showed health services and the arts performing better than previously thought in the second quarter.

"The revised figures show households have been saving less in recent years than previously thought," said Athow.

"Household saving fell particularly strongly in the latest quarter from the record highs seen during the pandemic, as many people were again able to spend on shopping, eating out and driving their cars."The strong recovery was fuelled by consumer spending, while the government continued to provide massive financial support by paying the bulk of private sector wages.

However, the so-called furlough jobs support programme ends Thursday, while the economy remains plagued by supply chain bottlenecks, runaway gas prices and a chronic lorry driver shortage.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Driver June Gas 2019 From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Tarin vows to ensure smooth supply of wheat flour ..

Tarin vows to ensure smooth supply of wheat flour at govt specified price

2 minutes ago
 Argentina Waiting for Russia's Response on Support ..

Argentina Waiting for Russia's Response on Support in IMF Debt Restructuring - A ..

1 minute ago
 UPDATE - South Korea Runs Final System Tests Befor ..

UPDATE - South Korea Runs Final System Tests Before Launch of Nuri Space Vehicle ..

1 minute ago
 Nawaz, Haider and Shadab guide Northern to victory

Nawaz, Haider and Shadab guide Northern to victory

18 minutes ago
 Emirati Hisham Al Taher an advisor to African Elec ..

Emirati Hisham Al Taher an advisor to African Electronic Sports Federation

48 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi holds the book la ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi holds the book launch ceremony of "Subha ka Uja ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.