UrduPoint.com

UK Economy Rebounds 0.4% In August: Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 12:24 PM

UK economy rebounds 0.4% in August: data

Britain's economy rebounded in August after the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, but unexpectedly shrank the previous month, official data showed Wednesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Britain's economy rebounded in August after the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, but unexpectedly shrank the previous month, official data showed Wednesday.

Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent in August, the first full month since the lifting of Covid curbs, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

"Accommodation and food service activities, and arts, entertainment and recreation contributed most positively to services growth in August 2021, partially offset by falls in health output and retail trade," the ONS added.

The UK economy remains 0.8 percent smaller than its pre-coronavirus level.

All lockdown restrictions in England were lifted on July 19, allowing people to visit shops and hospitality venues without having to wear masks.

"The economy picked up in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without Covid-19 restrictions in England," noted ONS economics statistics director Darren Morgan.

"This was offset by falls in health activity with fewer people visiting GPs and less testing and tracing." The ONS also revealed that the economy shrank by 0.1 percent in July, revising down an initial estimate of 0.1 percent growth.

"Later and slightly weaker data from a number of industries now mean we estimate the economy fell a little overall in July," noted Morgan.

July was downgraded owing to downwardly revised data for the automobile and energy sectors, and improvements to how health output is measured.

The outlook remains clouded by recent shortages of labour, semiconductors and motor fuel, surging oil and gas prices, and ongoing fallout from both Brexit and Covid.

"The recent broadening in shortages and the fuel crisis may mean that growth has come to a near-standstill since August," warned economist Paul Dales, chief UK economist at research consultancy Capital Economics.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Visit United Kingdom Brexit May July August Gas From Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia, Cuba Agree to Deepen Strategic Cooperation ..

Russia, Cuba Agree to Deepen Strategic Cooperation - Russian Deputy Prime Minist ..

30 seconds ago
 Anti-dengue fumigation in Town-3 continues in thre ..

Anti-dengue fumigation in Town-3 continues in three shifts: Administrator

31 seconds ago
 S.Korea reports 3,405 more cases of COVID-19 varia ..

S.Korea reports 3,405 more cases of COVID-19 variants in past week

33 seconds ago
 Fresh fighting in Ethiopia's Afar as army mounts ' ..

Fresh fighting in Ethiopia's Afar as army mounts 'offensive'

8 minutes ago
 Tajikistan to Host CSTO Drills Interaction-2021 Fr ..

Tajikistan to Host CSTO Drills Interaction-2021 From October 22-23- Parliamentar ..

8 minutes ago
 Thailand registers 9,445 new COVID-19 cases, 84 ad ..

Thailand registers 9,445 new COVID-19 cases, 84 additional deaths

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.