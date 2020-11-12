UK Economy Rebounds 15.5% In Third Quarter
Britain's economy rebounded by 15.5 percent in the third quarter, emerging from a historic recession as initial coronavirus lockdown measures were eased, official data showed on Thursday
"UK gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have grown by a record 15.
5 percent in July to September... as lockdown measures were eased," the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.
The economy, however, was still 9.7 percent smaller than before this year's coronavirus-induced recession after a massive contraction in the second quarter.