UK economy rebounds 15.5% in third quarter

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Britain's economy rebounded by 15.5 percent in the third quarter, emerging from a historic recession as initial coronavirus lockdown measures were eased, official data showed on Thursday.

"UK gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have grown by a record 15.

5 percent in July to September... as lockdown measures were eased," the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

The economy, however, was still 9.7 percent smaller than before this year's coronavirus-induced recession after a massive contraction in the second quarter.