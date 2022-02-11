UrduPoint.com

UK Economy Rebounds 7.5% In 2021 From Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2022 | 01:17 PM

UK economy rebounds 7.5% in 2021 from pandemic

Britain's economy rebounded by 7.5 percent last year, recovering from a pandemic-driven 9.4-percent slump in 2020, official data showed Friday

The economy increased by 1.0 percent in the fourth quarter, despite the emergence of the Omicron Covid variant, matching its expansion in the third quarter, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

The economy increased by 1.0 percent in the fourth quarter, despite the emergence of the Omicron Covid variant, matching its expansion in the third quarter, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

2020 From

