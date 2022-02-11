UK economy rebounds 7.5% in 2021 from pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Britain's economy rebounded by 7.5 percent last year, recovering from a pandemic-driven 9.4-percent slump in 2020, official data showed Friday.

The economy increased by 1.0 percent in the fourth quarter, despite the emergence of the Omicron Covid variant, matching its expansion in the third quarter, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.