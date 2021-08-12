UrduPoint.com

UK Economy Rebounds In Second Quarter As Lockdown Eases

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Britain's economy rebounded 4.8 percent in the second quarter as the government began relaxing lockdown restrictions, official data showed Thursday.

Gross domestic product had fallen 1.6 percent in the first three months of the year, while total output remains 4.4 percent lower compared with before the coronavirus pandemic, the Office for National Statistics added in a statement.

