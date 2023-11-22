Open Menu

UK Economy Set To Grow 0.6% This Year, 0.7% Next Year

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2023 | 08:52 PM

UK economy set to grow 0.6% this year, 0.7% next year

Britain's economy will rebound this year and not shrink as initially thought, but will grow far less than expected next year, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said in a budget update on Wednesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Britain's economy will rebound this year and not shrink as initially thought, but will grow far less than expected next year, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said in a budget update on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product will expand by 0.6 percent in 2023, Hunt said citing the Office for Budget Responsibility fiscal watchdog, which upgraded its prior forecast of minus 0.2 percent.

GDP is then set to grow by 0.7 percent in 2024, which was however sharply down from previous guidance for a 1.8-percent expansion.

"If we want those numbers to be higher, we need higher productivity," Hunt told lawmakers as he unveiled a package of 110 measures which he said would boost business investment by £20 billion a year.

The British economy was then set to expand by 1.4 percent in 2025 and by 1.9 percent in 2026, according to the OBR.

Economic activity has been sapped by a cost-of-living crisis and a series of 14 interest-rate hikes from the Bank of England, which has ramped up the cost of loans for businesses and consumers alike.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Budget Bank From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

CM’s Secretariat Compliant Cell took notice of c ..

CM’s Secretariat Compliant Cell took notice of collective issues

2 minutes ago
 Daylong anthropological art exhibition highlights ..

Daylong anthropological art exhibition highlights humanitarian efforts of artist ..

2 minutes ago
 A literary triumph, Akhtar Raza Salimi's "Laukh" l ..

A literary triumph, Akhtar Raza Salimi's "Laukh" lauded as a gem in Urdu fiction

2 minutes ago
 COMSATS inks cooperative agreements with DGST-KP & ..

COMSATS inks cooperative agreements with DGST-KP & RIHS

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Denmark agree to further enhnance cooper ..

Pakistan, Denmark agree to further enhnance cooperation in multiple fields

2 minutes ago
 US manufactured goods orders fell sharply in Octob ..

US manufactured goods orders fell sharply in October

2 minutes ago
KP-EZDMC reviews targets, strategies for next quar ..

KP-EZDMC reviews targets, strategies for next quarter

26 minutes ago
 Abid Suleri for promoting slogan 'Wealth to indivi ..

Abid Suleri for promoting slogan 'Wealth to individuals, resources to society' f ..

25 minutes ago
 The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to hand ..

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to hand over its food lab to SFA

25 minutes ago
 OEC, Al Bawani sign LOI

OEC, Al Bawani sign LOI

26 minutes ago
 'House of rumours': UNESCO in bind over key leader ..

'House of rumours': UNESCO in bind over key leadership vote

34 minutes ago
 US thwarts alleged Indian plot to assassinate pro- ..

US thwarts alleged Indian plot to assassinate pro-Khalistan leader on American s ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business