UK economy set to grow 0.6% this year, 0.7% next year

Britain's economy will rebound this year and not shrink as initially thought, but will grow far less than expected next year, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said in a budget update on Wednesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Britain's economy will rebound this year and not shrink as initially thought, but will grow far less than expected next year, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said in a budget update on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product will expand by 0.6 percent in 2023, Hunt said citing the Office for Budget Responsibility fiscal watchdog, which upgraded its prior forecast of minus 0.2 percent.

GDP is then set to grow by 0.7 percent in 2024, which was however sharply down from previous guidance for a 1.8-percent expansion.

"If we want those numbers to be higher, we need higher productivity," Hunt told lawmakers as he unveiled a package of 110 measures which he said would boost business investment by £20 billion a year.

The British economy was then set to expand by 1.4 percent in 2025 and by 1.9 percent in 2026, according to the OBR.

Economic activity has been sapped by a cost-of-living crisis and a series of 14 interest-rate hikes from the Bank of England, which has ramped up the cost of loans for businesses and consumers alike.