UK Economy Shows No Growth In February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2023 | 07:25 PM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Britain's economy failed to grow as expected in February, but a bounce in January was stronger than first thought, official data showed on Saturday.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the economic output was flat in month-on-month terms in February.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a growth of 0.1%. The ONS revised January's economic growth up to 0.4% from a previous estimate of 0.3%.

Output from the vast services sector contracted by 0.1% in February, hurt by strikes, but was offset by a surge in construction output, the ONS said.

