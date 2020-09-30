UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Economy Shrinks 19.8% In Q2

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 12:20 PM

UK economy shrinks 19.8% in Q2

Britain's economy shrank by a record 19.8 percent in the second quarter, entering recession on the coronavirus lockdown, but the contraction was less severe than first thought, official data showed Wednesday

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Britain's economy shrank by a record 19.8 percent in the second quarter, entering recession on the coronavirus lockdown, but the contraction was less severe than first thought, official data showed Wednesday.

"UK gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have contracted by 19.8 percent in Quarter 2 (April to June) 2020, revised from the initial estimate of a 20.4-percent fall," the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

As the Covid-19 pandemic raged, Britain officially entered recession in the second quarter, after gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by a downwardly-revised 2.

5 percent in the first quarter.

The technical definition of a recession is two quarterly contractions in a row.

"It is clear that the UK is in the largest recession on record," the ONS concluded, noting that the coronavirus pandemic sparked record declines in economic activity around the world in the second quarter.

More than 42,000 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Britain, the worst death toll in Europe.

rfj/bmm

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Europe Died United Kingdom April June 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Babri Masjid demolition case: 32 accused including ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Direct Investment Fund to Provide 25% of E ..

1 minute ago

Japan's Suga Committed to Continued Dialogue With ..

1 minute ago

Pashinyan Says Armenia Could Sign Strategic Partne ..

1 minute ago

Libyan Negotiators Agree to Release Prisoners Befo ..

3 minutes ago

Pashinyan Did Not Discuss With Putin Russia's Mili ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.