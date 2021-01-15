UK economy shrinks 2.6% in November on virus curbs: data

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The British economy slumped 2.6 percent in November from the previous month, official data showed on Friday, with activity slammed by government restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Gross domestic product nosedived in November from upwardly-revised 0.6-percent growth in October, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

The figures meant the economy was 8.5 percent smaller compared with its pre-pandemic level in February, it added.