UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Economy Shrinks By 1.5% In First Quarter Of 2021 - Official Data

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:47 PM

UK Economy Shrinks by 1.5% in First Quarter of 2021 - Official Data

The UK Gross Domestic Product shrank by 1.5 percent from January to March, 2021, a quarter when most of the country was under its third COVID-19 lockdown, the Office for National Statistics reported on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The UK Gross Domestic Product shrank by 1.5 percent from January to March, 2021, a quarter when most of the country was under its third COVID-19 lockdown, the Office for National Statistics reported on Wednesday.

According to the ONS, despite an increase in government consumption and the improvement in the trade balance observed during that period, the reintroduction of coronavirus restrictions led to a decline in household final expenditures and business investment.

The UK entered its third lockdown in January after a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths threatened to overwhelmed the public health system, but lockdown measures began to be lifted on March 8, as part of the government's roadmap to normality.

"The strong recovery seen in March, led by retail and the return of schools, was not enough to prevent the UK economy contracting over the first quarter as a whole, with the lockdown affecting much of the services sector," ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said.

The expert noted, however, that the construction sector had grown strongly over the quarter and was now above its pre-pandemic levels.

The ONS report also showed that imports from Europe remained "sluggish" and have been out-stripped by non-EU imports for the first time on record as a result of the UK leaving the European Union for good in December.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Europe Threatened European Union United Kingdom January March December From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

42 shops de-sealed by traders;cases registered

35 seconds ago

Doubts surround India's official Covid-19 death to ..

1 minute ago

Tourism giant TUI eyes strong summer despite fresh ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 8,217 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

1 minute ago

Israeli Military Says 2 Anti-Tank Missiles Fired F ..

2 minutes ago

Colonial Pipeline OT Networks Unaffected by Recent ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.