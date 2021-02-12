UrduPoint.com
UK Economy Shrinks Record 9.9% In 2020 On Virus: Data

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:40 PM

UK economy shrinks record 9.9% in 2020 on virus: data

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Britain's economy shrank by a record 9.9 percent last year on the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, despite a 1.0-percent gain in the fourth quarter, official data showed Friday.

"Over the year 2020 as a whole, GDP contracted by 9.9 percent, marking the largest annual fall in UK GDP on record," the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

