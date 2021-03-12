UK economy sinks on virus curbs, as Brexit slams trade

(@FahadShabbir)

Britain's economy hit reverse in January on renewed coronavirus curbs while the nation's post-Brexit EU goods exports suffered a record collapse, official data showed Friday

Gross domestic product shrank 2.9 percent after 1.

2-percent growth in December, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement, with heavy falls in services, production and manufacturing on COVID-19 restrictions.

"The economy took a notable hit in January with retail, restaurants, schools and hairdressers all affected by the latest lockdown," said ONS statistician Jonathan Athow.

"Manufacturing also saw its first decline since April, with car manufacturing falling significantly," he said, adding that the health sector was boosted by Covid testing and vaccines.