UK economy slumps 2.9% in January on coronavirus curbs

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Britain's economy shrank by 2.9 percent in January after much of the country re-entered coronavirus lockdown, official data showed Friday.

Gross domestic product hit reverse after 1.2-percent growth in December, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

The economy was also 9.0 percent smaller than its pre-pandemic level in February 2020, it added.