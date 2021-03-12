UrduPoint.com
UK Economy Slumps 2.9% In January On Coronavirus Curbs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 12:50 PM

UK economy slumps 2.9% in January on coronavirus curbs

Britain's economy shrank by 2.9 percent in January after much of the country re-entered coronavirus lockdown, official data showed Friday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Britain's economy shrank by 2.9 percent in January after much of the country re-entered coronavirus lockdown, official data showed Friday.

Gross domestic product hit reverse after 1.2-percent growth in December, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

The economy was also 9.0 percent smaller than its pre-pandemic level in February 2020, it added.

