UK Economy Slumps 2.9% In January On Coronavirus Curbs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 12:50 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Britain's economy shrank by 2.9 percent in January after much of the country re-entered coronavirus lockdown, official data showed Friday.
Gross domestic product hit reverse after 1.2-percent growth in December, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.
The economy was also 9.0 percent smaller than its pre-pandemic level in February 2020, it added.