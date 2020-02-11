UK economy stalls in fourth quarter of 2019

Britain's economy saw zero growth in the final quarter of last year as manufacturing shrank heading into the country's general election that unlocked Brexit, official data showed Tuesday

"There was no growth in the last quarter of 2019 as increases in the services and construction sectors were offset by another poor showing from manufacturing, particularly the motor industry," said Rob Kent-Smith at the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

UK manufacturing contracted 0.8 percent in the October-December period, the ONS said.

Britain finally departed the European Union on January 31 after Prime Minister Boris Johnson in December led the Conservative party to victory in national polls.